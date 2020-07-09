Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $15,864,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,053,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 475.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after purchasing an additional 755,030 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 842,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 569,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,243.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 378,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after buying an additional 350,437 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 73,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,888. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $81.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

