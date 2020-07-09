Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 223,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,261. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.