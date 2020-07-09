SCRIV NETWORK One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $18,281.55 and approximately $16.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.