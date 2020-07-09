Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Trimmed by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 2.9% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Citigroup raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.57.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded down $7.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $578.87. 137,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,384. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $603.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

