Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stake Increased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.5% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,624,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,328,000 after buying an additional 248,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $656,946,000 after buying an additional 72,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,923,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 950,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,955,000 after buying an additional 39,096 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.57.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $7.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $578.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,384. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $603.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $577.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

