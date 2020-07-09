Short Interest in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Increases By 11.1%

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 408.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

NYSE SNE traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.23. 55,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67. Sony has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Sony will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNE. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sony in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.