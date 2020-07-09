Short Interest in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Grows By 13.4%

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,364,000.00. Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $15,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 40.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3,634.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $313.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.