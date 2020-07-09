Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Solarwindow Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WNDW)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.91, 29,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 53,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Solarwindow Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Solarwindow Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $154.24 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Solarwindow Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Solarwindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarwindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.