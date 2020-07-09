Starbase Price Down 25.3% This Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Starbase has a total market cap of $393,284.95 and $172.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.04 or 0.04907264 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032388 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

