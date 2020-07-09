Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RCS stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

