Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.34. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 37,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 2.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,341,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 29,623 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 40.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

