Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.34. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 37,400 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 2.73%.
About Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.