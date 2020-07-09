Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 7,610,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,728 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $481,072,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,991,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $722,123,000 after buying an additional 2,032,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $593,967,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,121,000 after buying an additional 2,556,285 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 484,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,583. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.42. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

