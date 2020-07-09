Sutton Harbour (LON:SUH) Posts Earnings Results

Sutton Harbour (LON:SUH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.85) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of SUH stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.23) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 million and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 6.53. Sutton Harbour has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27.40 ($0.34).

Get Sutton Harbour alerts:

About Sutton Harbour

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sutton Harbour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutton Harbour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.