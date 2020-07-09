Sutton Harbour (LON:SUH) Posts Earnings Results

Sutton Harbour (LON:SUH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.85) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of SUH stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.23) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 million and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 6.53. Sutton Harbour has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27.40 ($0.34).
About Sutton Harbour
