Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Short Interest Down 15.9% in June

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,060,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 21,470,000 shares. Currently, 37.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of TLRD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 44,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,527. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.77. Tailored Brands has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 19.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TLRD shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.