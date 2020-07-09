Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.21

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Terra has a total market cap of $80.67 million and $5.32 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinone, Upbit and GDAC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.01986396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00180665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00064630 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00115347 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra's total supply is 996,721,554 coins and its circulating supply is 385,070,538 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money

Terra's official message board is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

