Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Reduced by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after purchasing an additional 151,622 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,142,000 after buying an additional 92,885 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,411,603,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $386.88. 33,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,873. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

