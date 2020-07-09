Time New Bank (TNB) Price Hits $0.0027

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $2.12 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.04 or 0.04907264 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032388 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

TNB is a token. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,436,586,618 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

