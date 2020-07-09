TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) Shares Down 1%

TMAC Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TMMFF)’s stock price traded down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, 6,030 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 49,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMMFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TMAC Resources from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities downgraded TMAC Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

