Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 443,500 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 385,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.62. 4,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,748. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $65.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

