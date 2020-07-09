Traders Buy High Volume of Evolus Call Options (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,370 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 761% compared to the typical daily volume of 624 call options.

EOLS traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,251. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.19.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 197.30% and a negative net margin of 217.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Evolus will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Evolus by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Evolus by 903.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 57,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Evolus by 2,162.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 459,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evolus by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 60,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Evolus by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit