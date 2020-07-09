Traders Buy High Volume of Evolus Call Options (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,370 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 761% compared to the typical daily volume of 624 call options.

EOLS traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,251. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.19.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 197.30% and a negative net margin of 217.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Evolus will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Evolus by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Evolus by 903.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 57,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Evolus by 2,162.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 459,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evolus by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 60,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Evolus by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

