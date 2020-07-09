Traders Buy High Volume of First Bancorp Call Options (NYSE:FBP)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 9,332 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,200% compared to the average daily volume of 217 call options.

FBP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. 79,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 20.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.