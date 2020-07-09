Tres Or Resources (CVE:TRS) Shares Down 10.5%

Tres Or Resources (CVE:TRS) shares were down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 24,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Tres Or Resources Company Profile (CVE:TRS)

Tres-Or Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, and diamond properties in Canada. The company's flagship project is Fontana Gold Project covering an area of 8,700 hectares located in the northeast of Amos, Duverny Township, Quebec.

