Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.13.

TREVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.10 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.10 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.03 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.10 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

TREVF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Thursday. 828,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,546. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

