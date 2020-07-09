Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Shares Down 3.4%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.23 and last traded at $47.23, approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

TRRSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trisura Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Trisura Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

