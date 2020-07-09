Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 4,891 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 731,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,094,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,809,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $47.02. 14,697,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,736,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

