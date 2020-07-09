Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 15,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 152,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,665. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

