Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $220,923,577.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $122.42. 201,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857,717. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.03. The stock has a market cap of $302.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

