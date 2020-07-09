Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Target were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,715. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.