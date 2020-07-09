Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,278 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,628 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,525 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,672 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 112,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,775. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XLNX. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra downgraded Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $348,183.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

