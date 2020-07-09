Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.18 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $134,350,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $13.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,509.70. 46,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,144. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,428.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,358.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,013.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

