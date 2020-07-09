Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,935,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.45. The stock has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

