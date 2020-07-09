Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $759,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.42. 67,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,182. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day moving average is $110.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

