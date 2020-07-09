Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 163 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.70.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $159.16. The stock had a trading volume of 53,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,124. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

