Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 225 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after buying an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after buying an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after purchasing an additional 356,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after purchasing an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.43.

MA traded down $5.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $295.04. The company had a trading volume of 226,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,523. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.30. The company has a market cap of $300.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,044 shares of company stock worth $158,686,565 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

