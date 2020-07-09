Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 522 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,915,754. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.