Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 68 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $9.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.75. 180,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,719. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,438 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

