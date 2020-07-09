Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,037 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 127.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after buying an additional 2,085,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 107.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.44. 5,154,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,167,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.