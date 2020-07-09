Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 1,327 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.03. 1,230,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,350,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

