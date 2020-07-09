Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 1,422 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,946 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $36.53. 240,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,827. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho increased their price target on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

