Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 3,659 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.62. 194,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,152,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

