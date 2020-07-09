Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 552 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,612 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

SBUX stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 456,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,049,038. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

