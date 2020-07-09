U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 27th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

GROW opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 165.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

