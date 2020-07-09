Ubiq Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $3,723.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

