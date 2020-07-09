United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.36. 1,304,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average of $103.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

