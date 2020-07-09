Unobtanium (UNO) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. Unobtanium has a market cap of $12.62 million and approximately $11,846.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for $62.36 or 0.00674964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,238.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.26 or 0.02546531 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010095 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000541 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,398 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

