Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Gap Down to $1.80

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.80. Urban One shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 41,498 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Urban One by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in Urban One by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,366,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Urban One by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

