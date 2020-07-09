Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.57. The company had a trading volume of 91,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,967. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $211.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

