Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Down to $8.15

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.93, but opened at $8.15. Vaxart shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 8,910,939 shares changing hands.

VXRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $658.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 252.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxart Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 18,226,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $189,192,803.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,498,487 shares of company stock worth $289,795,963. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 656.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 293,713 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 403,821 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.