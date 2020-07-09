Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Tops $16.51 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $16.51 million and $277,904.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003212 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,252.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.02596291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.81 or 0.02559459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00475965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00727530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00071331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00608565 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016136 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 55,550,022 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, YoBit, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Bitsane, Coinroom, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Upbit and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

