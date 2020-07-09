VIBE (VIBE) Price Hits $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, VIBE has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $127,948.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.04 or 0.04907264 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032388 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002050 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

